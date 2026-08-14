Shridhar Chillal in Pune holds Guinness World fingernails record 909.6cm

Shridhar Chillal, in Pune City, Maharashtra, India, holds the Guinness World Record for longest fingernails on one hand.

He started growing them way back in 1952 after a friend accidentally broke a teacher's long fingernail and the teacher said, "Unless you grow long nails, you will never understand the kind of care required not to break them. ", and kept at it for about 74 years (started in 1952; about 1952-2026).

Today, his nails stretch an unbelievable 909.6cm (29 feet 10-inch) in total, with his thumbnail alone reaching 197.8cm!