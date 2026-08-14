Shridhar Chillal in Pune holds Guinness World fingernails record 909.6cm
Shridhar Chillal, in Pune City, Maharashtra, India, holds the Guinness World Record for longest fingernails on one hand.
He started growing them way back in 1952 after a friend accidentally broke a teacher's long fingernail and the teacher said, "Unless you grow long nails, you will never understand the kind of care required not to break them. ", and kept at it for about 74 years (started in 1952; about 1952-2026).
Today, his nails stretch an unbelievable 909.6cm (29 feet 10-inch) in total, with his thumbnail alone reaching 197.8cm!
Chillal adapted life, holds 2 records
Growing nails this long wasn't just a quirky hobby: it meant real changes to daily life.
Chillal had to adapt everything from simple tasks to his job as a photographer, even using a special camera handle designed to accommodate his long nails.
Despite all the challenges, he's still proud to hold both records: longest fingernails on one hand and longest single nail in the world.