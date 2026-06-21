Shrishti Dubey sits NEET after major surgery, Dharmendra Pradhan intervenes India Jun 21, 2026

Shrishti Dubey, an NEET aspirant, showed incredible determination by taking her exam just days after a serious road accident.

She was recovering from nine fractured ribs, lung trauma, and major surgery, but thanks to her parents' written plea to the center and the NTA and after intervention by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, special arrangements were made so she could still sit for the test.