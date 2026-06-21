Shrishti Dubey sits NEET after major surgery, Dharmendra Pradhan intervenes
India
Shrishti Dubey, an NEET aspirant, showed incredible determination by taking her exam just days after a serious road accident.
She was recovering from nine fractured ribs, lung trauma, and major surgery, but thanks to her parents' written plea to the center and the NTA and after intervention by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, special arrangements were made so she could still sit for the test.
Private room, medical staff, grateful parents
Dubey was given a private room at Binodini Girls High School in Dhakuria, with medical staff and a standby ambulance on site.
Her parents expressed heartfelt gratitude for all the support, saying they were thankful during such a tough time.