Shrishti Dubey sits NEET-UG 2026 exam despite 9 broken ribs
Shrishti Dubey, a candidate from West Bengal, showed real determination this week.
Just days after a serious road accident left her with nine broken ribs and lung injuries, she still turned up for her NEET-UG 2026 exam on Sunday.
Even in tough shape, skipping the test wasn't an option for her.
Dharmendra Pradhan arranges Dhakuria medical support
After her parents reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, special arrangements were made at her exam center in Dhakuria.
Shrishti was given a separate room at the center.
ILS Hospital was prepared to provide the required medical support, including a doctor, paramedics and other necessary arrangements, and an ambulance was on standby.
Her family thanked the minister for helping her keep her dream alive despite everything she faced.