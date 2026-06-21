Shrishti Dubey sits NEET-UG 2026 exam despite 9 broken ribs

Dharmendra Pradhan arranges Dhakuria medical support

After her parents reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, special arrangements were made at her exam center in Dhakuria.

Shrishti was given a separate room at the center.

ILS Hospital was prepared to provide the required medical support, including a doctor, paramedics and other necessary arrangements, and an ambulance was on standby.

Her family thanked the minister for helping her keep her dream alive despite everything she faced.