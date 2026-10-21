Shroff's car shooting suspects brought from Kota to Mumbai
India
Three main suspects in the recent shooting at Tiger Shroff's car have been brought from Kota to Mumbai for questioning.
The attack, which happened on October 18, left his driver and a bystander injured.
All three men are now with the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell as part of the investigation.
Shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Police believe the shooters are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and tried to escape through Surat before getting caught.
Four more persons have also been arrested.
The case is being investigated for attempted murder, and police are still looking into why Shroff was targeted.