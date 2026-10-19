Shroff's car shot at in Mumbai, Harshwardhan Sapkal blames Fadnavis
India
After actor Tiger Shroff's car was shot at in Mumbai (luckily, no one was hurt), Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal called out the state government for not keeping the city safe.
He pointed to this incident as a sign that law and order might be slipping under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's watch.
Sapkal questions Lawrence Bishnoi's Sabarmati network
Sapkal also raised eyebrows about how gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, even while locked up in Sabarmati Jail, seems to keep running his criminal network.
Sapkal questioned how jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continued to operate an extensive criminal network from Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad without official patronage or political protection.