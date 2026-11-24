Shubham Kalbande arrested in Pune for allegedly killing Komal Dahale
A 31-year-old software engineer in Pune, Shubham Kalbande, has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Komal Dahale, after a heated argument at her Hinjewadi PG early Monday.
Kalbande reportedly called the police himself when he found her unresponsive.
The two had been together for around three-and-a-half years but were facing relationship troubles.
Komal Dahale declared dead, police probe
Dahale, who worked at a major IT firm, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Police found signs of assault and are now interviewing Dahale's roommate and other witnesses while waiting for the postmortem report to confirm what happened.