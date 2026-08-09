Shubham Sharma arrested after Narela crash kills Urmila Devi

A serious accident in northwest Delhi's Narela on August 8 left a 70-year-old woman, Urmila Devi, dead and three others hurt.

Police say Shubham Sharma, 27, whose father is a Haryana Police sub-inspector, was driving a speeding Mercedes when he crashed into a WagonR carrying a couple and their eight-year-old daughter.

The collision was so intense that the WagonR hit a parked three-wheeler, tragically pinning Devi as she was feeding birds nearby.