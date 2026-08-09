Shubham Sharma arrested after Narela crash kills Urmila Devi
A serious accident in northwest Delhi's Narela on August 8 left a 70-year-old woman, Urmila Devi, dead and three others hurt.
Police say Shubham Sharma, 27, whose father is a Haryana Police sub-inspector, was driving a speeding Mercedes when he crashed into a WagonR carrying a couple and their eight-year-old daughter.
The collision was so intense that the WagonR hit a parked three-wheeler, tragically pinning Devi as she was feeding birds nearby.
Beer bottles found, medical reports pending
Police found beer bottles in the Mercedes but are waiting for medical reports to confirm if Sharma was drunk.
He was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death and injuries under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and more charges could follow.
All vehicles have been impounded for investigation.
Geeta and her daughter were discharged after preliminary medical attention, while Narender was still undergoing treatment at the hospital and was out of danger.
Devi's younger son, Pramod Bhardwaj, said he will file a separate complaint and ask the police to convert it into an FIR.