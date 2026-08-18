Shubham Singh caught slapping professor Umang Bhawan at Delhi University
A surprising scene unfolded at Delhi University when Shubham Singh, a Ph.D. scholar from the Faculty of Law, was caught on CCTV slapping Professor Umang Bhawan in public on Monday morning.
Students nearby attempted to intervene, but Singh has now been suspended and banned from campus while the university looks into what happened.
Three-member committee investigating, DTF demands action
The university proctor says a three-member committee is investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Teachers's Front (DTF) called this the third attack on faculty recently and urged stronger action.
DTF said this reflects a worrying decline in campus safety, asking Delhi University to step up efforts to protect teachers and demanding stronger and more decisive action to ensure the safety and dignity of faculty members.