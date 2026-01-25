Shubhanshu Shukla gets Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military medal
What's the story
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The award is India's highest peacetime military decoration. He is being honored for his contributions to the space program during his journey and stay at the International Space Station (ISS). On June 26, 2025, he became the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS after being launched by SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
Mission milestone
Shukla's historic ISS mission and Ashoka Chakra award
Shukla's achievement is historic as he is the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS. He is, however, only the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma. The Ashoka Chakra award recognizes Shukla's exceptional courage, selfless service, and outstanding contribution to India during his time in space. President Droupadi Murmu has approved this prestigious honor for Shukla among others.
State recognition
Uttar Pradesh government honors Shukla with UP Gaurav Samman
Apart from the Ashoka Chakra, Shukla will also be honored by the Uttar Pradesh government with the 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman.' This honor is for bringing laurels to his state at both national and international levels. The award will be conferred during Uttar Pradesh Day 2026 celebrations, which start on Saturday. Other recipients of awards from the UP government include Alakh Pandey, Dr Hariom Panwar, Rashmi Arya, and Dr Sudhanshu Singh.