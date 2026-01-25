Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is being honored for his contributions to the space program

Shubhanshu Shukla gets Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military medal

By Snehil Singh 07:39 pm Jan 25, 202607:39 pm

What's the story

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The award is India's highest peacetime military decoration. He is being honored for his contributions to the space program during his journey and stay at the International Space Station (ISS). On June 26, 2025, he became the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS after being launched by SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.