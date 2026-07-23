Shubman Gill urges empathy and opportunity amid nationwide NEET protests
India
Shubman Gill, India's Test and ODI captain, appealed for empathy and opportunity as NEET exam protests heat up across the country.
The unrest began after a paper leak forced a retest, leading to widespread frustration and even student suicides.
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite fast, supporting the protesters' demand for the education minister's resignation.
Gill, Pathan back NEET students' voices
Gill shared his support online, saying, "Our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future."
Former cricketer Irfan Pathan also spoke up about protecting students' dreams and fixing issues like paper leaks.
Both want students' voices at the center of national conversations.