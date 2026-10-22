Shuklal Marari arrested after placing heavy objects on Kerala tracks

A 24-year-old from Bihar, Shuklal Marari, was caught after he put heavy objects (like a concrete slab and a rail piece) on the tracks between Ottapalam and Shoranur in Kerala on October 20.

Railway staff recovered a concrete slab, a piece of rail and a sack containing hardened cement from the tracks, and the RPF launched an investigation after receiving information from local residents and railway employees, stopping what could have been a serious accident.