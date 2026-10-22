Shuklal Marari arrested after placing heavy objects on Kerala tracks
A 24-year-old from Bihar, Shuklal Marari, was caught after he put heavy objects (like a concrete slab and a rail piece) on the tracks between Ottapalam and Shoranur in Kerala on October 20.
Railway staff recovered a concrete slab, a piece of rail and a sack containing hardened cement from the tracks, and the RPF launched an investigation after receiving information from local residents and railway employees, stopping what could have been a serious accident.
Marari admitted placing objects from frustration
The RPF acted fast, using closed-circuit television, or CCTV, footage and tips from locals to track Marari down.
He was found hiding under an overbridge near Shoranur station.
After his arrest, Marari admitted to placing the objects out of frustration over his inability to find a job and resentment toward society, which had led him to consume alcohol and place the objects on the tracks.
The investigation is still ongoing.