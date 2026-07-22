Shyaml Das dies of heart attack while preparing Pinki's funeral
India
In a deeply sad turn of events, Shyaml Das, 40, from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, suffered a fatal heart attack while getting ready for his wife Pinki's funeral.
Pinki, 35, had just passed away after years of battling tuberculosis.
Das collapsed during the ritual of applying vermilion to her forehead, a moment that left everyone stunned.
Villagers urge government aid for sons
With both parents gone within a day of each other, the couple's two young sons are now on their own.
The community is urging the government to step in and support the boys, as their future feels uncertain without family.
Villagers have urged the government to provide financial assistance and welfare support for the children.