Shyampur residents egg panchayat pradhan over alleged 100-day work corruption
Protests broke out in Shyampur, Howrah, as locals accused officials of corruption in government schemes like the 100-day work program and housing projects.
Things got heated when residents allegedly cracked a raw egg on the panchayat pradhan's head at the local market.
Police quickly stepped in and escorted him away to calm things down.
Trinamool leader Sannyasi Manna accused, humiliated
Sannyasi Manna, a Trinamool Congress leader accused of misusing funds, faced public humiliation: villagers shaved his head, garlanded him with shoes, and paraded him before police took him into custody.
Similar scenes played out in Hooghly with another Trinamool Congress committee member dragged through the streets.
These incidents show how frustrated people are with alleged corruption, sparking protests in affected localities as residents demand accountability from their leaders.