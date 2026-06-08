Shyampur residents egg panchayat pradhan over alleged 100-day work corruption

Trinamool leader Sannyasi Manna accused, humiliated

Sannyasi Manna, a Trinamool Congress leader accused of misusing funds, faced public humiliation: villagers shaved his head, garlanded him with shoes, and paraded him before police took him into custody.

Similar scenes played out in Hooghly with another Trinamool Congress committee member dragged through the streets.

These incidents show how frustrated people are with alleged corruption, sparking protests in affected localities as residents demand accountability from their leaders.