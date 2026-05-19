Sibi George defends constitutional rights, media during Modi's Norway visit
India
Sibi George, a top Indian diplomat, recently spoke up for India after being questioned about democracy and human rights during Prime Minister Modi's Norway visit.
He pointed out India's strong constitutional rights, equal voting for all, and a lively media scene with hundreds of TV channels in many languages.
Sibi George says outsiders misunderstand India
George emphasized that outsiders often miss the scale and complexity of India.
He called out selective NGO reports for giving a skewed view and said, "People have no understanding of the scale of India" and "They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions."