Siddaramaiah seeks PM's help to bring back stranded tourists

3 Karnataka MLAs also stuck in Dubai

Flight bans have left not just tourists and expats but even three legislators stranded in Dubai, causing plenty of stress for families back home.

The state has set up helplines (080-22340676, 080-22253707) and an online portal so people can register for help.

Leaders are reassuring worried families that everything possible is being done until flights resume—because no one wants to feel forgotten far from home.