Siddaramaiah seeks PM's help to bring back stranded tourists
After airspace closures from the Iran-Israel conflict left 109 people from Karnataka stuck abroad, the state government is teaming up with the Centre to get them home.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to PM Modi for urgent embassy support, special flights, and easier airline rules.
Senior officials are also coordinating with national ministries for help with visas and funding.
3 Karnataka MLAs also stuck in Dubai
Flight bans have left not just tourists and expats but even three legislators stranded in Dubai, causing plenty of stress for families back home.
The state has set up helplines (080-22340676, 080-22253707) and an online portal so people can register for help.
Leaders are reassuring worried families that everything possible is being done until flights resume—because no one wants to feel forgotten far from home.