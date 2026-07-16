Siddharth Mridul faces scrutiny for running 'Kitchen flame' during judgeship
Justice (retd.) Siddharth Mridul, former Delhi High Court judge and ex-Chief Justice of Manipur, is facing heat for running an LPG agency called "Kitchen Flame" while still serving as a judge, something judges aren't allowed to do.
The dealership, granted by BPCL back in 1984, was renewed several times, including one in August 1995, when Mridul was still a practicing advocate.
BPCL suspended 'Kitchen Flame' over non-disclosure
BPCL suspended "Kitchen Flame" on July 6, 2026, for breaking contract rules and not disclosing Mridul's judicial post during renewals.
BPCL records show his active involvement in the paperwork.
Meanwhile, Monika Yadav, who took over after her husband's passing, is fighting in court to keep the agency and says BPCL has been unfair since the suspension.
The whole situation raises big questions about ethics for judges and how these contracts are handled.