Siddharth Mridul faces scrutiny for running 'Kitchen flame' during judgeship

Justice (retd.) Siddharth Mridul, former Delhi High Court judge and ex-Chief Justice of Manipur, is facing heat for running an LPG agency called "Kitchen Flame" while still serving as a judge, something judges aren't allowed to do.

The dealership, granted by BPCL back in 1984, was renewed several times, including one in August 1995, when Mridul was still a practicing advocate.