Siddheshwar Pethkar family gifts ₹34.6cr accident insurance to Bahadarpura villagers
India
At a wedding in Bahadarpura, Maharashtra, Siddheshwar Pethkar and his family surprised everyone by gifting accident insurance worth ₹34.6 crore to all villagers.
Instead of the usual wedding souvenirs, every eligible resident now gets ₹1 lakh accident coverage for a year, thanks to a group policy tied to the gram panchayat.
To make sure no one missed out, the family used the village voter list for enrollment, covering 3,465 people.
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