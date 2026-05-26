Siddheshwar Pethkar family gifts ₹34.6cr accident insurance to Bahadarpura villagers India May 26, 2026

At a wedding in Bahadarpura, Maharashtra, Siddheshwar Pethkar and his family surprised everyone by gifting accident insurance worth ₹34.6 crore to all villagers.

Instead of the usual wedding souvenirs, every eligible resident now gets ₹1 lakh accident coverage for a year, thanks to a group policy tied to the gram panchayat.

To make sure no one missed out, the family used the village voter list for enrollment, covering 3,465 people.