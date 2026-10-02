Siddhi Deolekar files complaint over CJP's unauthorized Shivaji Park agitation
Shivaji Park resident and advocate Siddhi Deolekar has filed a complaint against CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and another individual.
This was in view of CJP's planned agitation at Shivaji Park on October 2 without official permission, calling for the chief election commissioner to step down.
Deolekar says the protest broke court rules that limit gatherings in the park.
Bombay HC directives, thousands defy barricades
Deolekar's complaint highlights Bombay High Court directives about public events at Shivaji Park, reminding everyone that rights come with legal boundaries.
Even though police denied permission and set up barricades around Dadar station to manage crowds, thousands still showed up, pointing to an ongoing clash between free expression and following the law.