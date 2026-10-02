Siddhi Deolekar files complaint over CJP's unauthorized Shivaji Park agitation

Shivaji Park resident and advocate Siddhi Deolekar has filed a complaint against CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and another individual.

This was in view of CJP's planned agitation at Shivaji Park on October 2 without official permission, calling for the chief election commissioner to step down.

Deolekar says the protest broke court rules that limit gatherings in the park.