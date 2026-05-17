Sikar's Shashikant Suthar alleges NEET UG 2026 leak, NTA probes

Suthar sends evidence, defends Sikar students

Suthar gathered screenshots and documents as evidence and sent them to the NTA and other authorities. His actions sparked a probe within just 2 hours, putting a spotlight on exam fairness.

He also defended Sikar's reputation as a NEET coaching hub, saying he wanted to protect hardworking students: "Sikar students achieve good results because they work extremely hard. These are highly dedicated students. The entire student community should not be viewed negatively because of a few allegations," he said.