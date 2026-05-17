Sikar's Shashikant Suthar alleges NEET UG 2026 leak, NTA probes
A NEET UG 2026 paper leak has been alleged by Shashikant Suthar from Sikar, Rajasthan.
He received information about alleged irregularities on the day of the exam and quickly reported them to the police, who asked him for proof.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) responded fast and initiated action.
Suthar sends evidence, defends Sikar students
Suthar gathered screenshots and documents as evidence and sent them to the NTA and other authorities. His actions sparked a probe within just 2 hours, putting a spotlight on exam fairness.
He also defended Sikar's reputation as a NEET coaching hub, saying he wanted to protect hardworking students: "Sikar students achieve good results because they work extremely hard. These are highly dedicated students. The entire student community should not be viewed negatively because of a few allegations," he said.