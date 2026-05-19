Sikh intellectuals demand repeal of 'Jaagat Jot' Amendment Act 2026

Akal Takht rejects Act, CM defends

Leaders like Bhai Ashok Singh Bagrian believe government involvement in Sikh religious matters isn't right, and advocate Puran Singh Hundal worries about legal risks for those assigned as "custodians."

Gurpreet Singh from Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha insists only Sikhs should oversee these issues.

Akal Takht has rejected the amended Act and issued a 15-day ultimatum to amend it.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is sticking by the law, saying global support backs his decision.