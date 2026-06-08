Sikkim family of 4 found dead after NH-10 mudslide
India
A heartbreaking update from Sikkim: a family of four, including a five-year-old child, who vanished on June 5 while driving from Gangtok to Siliguri, has been found dead.
Their car was discovered submerged in the Teesta River after a mudslide hit the Sevok-Baghpool stretch of NH-10 and disrupted traffic.
Search teams recover car, identify victims
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), West Bengal Police, and local volunteers spent two days searching along NH-10, finally locating the family's Tata Nexon in the river.
The victims, Smarika Neopaney (28), Shaibya Neopaney (27), Tika Dahal (27), and little Ditya Chettri, were identified and their bodies sent for postmortem before being returned to Sikkim for last rites.