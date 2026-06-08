Sikkim family of 4 found dead after NH-10 mudslide

Search teams recover car, identify victims

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), West Bengal Police, and local volunteers spent two days searching along NH-10, finally locating the family's Tata Nexon in the river.

The victims, Smarika Neopaney (28), Shaibya Neopaney (27), Tika Dahal (27), and little Ditya Chettri, were identified and their bodies sent for postmortem before being returned to Sikkim for last rites.