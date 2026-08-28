Sikkim forms task force to locate missing residents in Nepal
India
After severe flash floods hit central Nepal, the Sikkim government has formed a task force to help track down residents from the state who are missing or stranded.
Led by Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority Director Prabhakar Rai, the team is coordinating with the Centre, the Indian Embassy in Nepal, and other agencies to gather updates and support affected families.
Glacial collapse kills at least 469
The task force will keep families updated about their loved ones' status.
The floods, triggered by a glacial collapse on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, have already claimed at least 469 lives and caused major destruction.
Meanwhile, rescue teams, 7,451 strong, are still searching for survivors and providing aid in different affected areas.