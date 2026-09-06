Sikkim landslide blocks Teesta and Chyakoong, cuts Naga-Tosa road
India
A landslide hit Sikkim's Mangan district on September 5-6, blocking part of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers near a newly built road in Naga Forest.
The collapse has cut off access to the Naga-Tosa Road and caused water to build up, with officials monitoring the situation and warning vulnerable lower-belt areas.
Sikkim officials monitor Teesta, police prepared
Local officials are keeping a close eye on things: water is still flowing (though the Teesta looks muddy), and water levels at key outposts remain normal for now.
Teams have been told to watch for any sudden changes, and police are ready to warn people in vulnerable areas if needed.