Sikkim leaders pay tribute after Ajit Pawar's tragic plane crash
India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati, Pune, on January 28, 2026, along with four others.
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang shared heartfelt condolences, calling his passing a huge loss for Maharashtra and offering support to the Pawar family.
Who was Ajit Pawar?
Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, was a major force in Maharashtra politics.
He served as Baramati's MLA for several terms and held the Deputy CM post six times under four different chief ministers.
Known for his work in finance, irrigation, and rural development—and for strengthening cooperative institutions—Pawar leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service.