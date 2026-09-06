Sikkim Mahananda Express coaches derail at Ara Junction, no injuries
India
Early Sunday morning, two coaches of the Delhi-bound Sikkim Mahananda Express went off the tracks at Ara Junction in Bihar.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, though train traffic did get a bit disrupted for a while.
Railway officials cite missed red signal
Railway officials believe the derailment happened because the driver missed a red signal, and Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railways Saraswati Chandra shared that an investigation is ongoing.
The good news? The train was back on track and moving again by 7:23am and other rail services weren't seriously affected.