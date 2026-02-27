Sikkim: Over 40 earthquakes in past 2 weeks

The latest tremors—like the ones 4km NE of Yuksom (Gyalshing district) and 11km NW of Gangtok (Mangan district) this week—have led authorities to sensitize schools, conduct mock drills, form disaster management clubs and distribute handbooks. The government is reminding everyone to follow safety steps like "Drop, Cover and Hold" during quakes.

Schools are running earthquake drills, disaster clubs are popping up

State Relief Commissioner Rinzing Chewang Bhutiam is urging people to stay alert: take cover under sturdy furniture, protect your head, and only move outside when it's safe.

Schools are running earthquake drills, disaster clubs are popping up, and handbooks are being handed out so everyone knows what to do if another quake hits.