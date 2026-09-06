Sikkim removes 54,209 names, registered voters reduced to 418,467
India
Sikkim just cleaned up its voter rolls in a big way: 54,209 names were removed after a special revision wrapped up on September 6.
The goal? Make sure the records are accurate and ready for future elections.
After all the updates, Sikkim now has 418,467 registered voters, which is a net decrease of 14,827 from before.
Officials flag 16,485 ineligible, 52,384 discrepancies
Most of the dropped names fell under categories like absentee, shifted, deceased, or duplicate voters, basically people who moved away or sadly passed on.
Officials also found 16,485 more ineligible voters during recent hearings and flagged 52,384 discrepancies overall.
On the bright side, 1,982 new voters were added and polling stations went up from 572 to 625.