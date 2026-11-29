Simhachalam Temple enforces dress code for devotees starting December 1
Heads up if you're planning a visit to Simhachalam Temple: starting December 1, 2026, devotees visiting the hill shrine will need to follow a strict dress code.
This applies whether you're there for regular darshan or religious services, including Nitya Kalyanam.
The temple has made it clear: no proper attire, no entry.
Temple lists permitted clothing, posts signs
For men, it's dhoti with angavastram, kurta-pyjama, or formal shirts and trousers.
Women are expected to wear sarees, langa-voni, or churidars with a dupatta.
Shorts and sleeveless tops are out for everyone.
The temple is putting up signs and running awareness campaigns so everyone gets the memo, so plan your outfit before you go!