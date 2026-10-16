Simran, a Harvard grad, questions Sridhar Vembu on return barriers
India
Simran, a Harvard grad working in AI and health care, has questioned how easy it really is for Indians abroad to come back and make an impact.
After Zoho's Sridhar Vembu encouraged U.S.-based Indians to return, Simran pointed out on X that real barriers, like confusing clinical regulations and resistance to adopting AI in education, make the process tough.
Simran urges clearer rules and support
Simran emphasized that it shouldn't be up to individuals alone to figure things out.
Simran wrote that the responsibility of creating a system that allows returnees to create impact was not something she assigned to the government, urging for clearer rules and more support so talented people can actually contribute when they come home.