Simran Bala breaks new ground at Republic Day parade

Growing up near the Line of Control, Simran studied political science in Jammu and cleared the CAPF exam. She trained at the CRPF Academy and joined as an officer in April 2025.

Carrying forward a family legacy

With both her father and grandfather having served in the Army, Simran is no stranger to uniforms.

Now posted with Chhattisgarh's Bastariya Battalion handling anti-Naxal ops, she said, "I feel truly honored to lead the contingent at the Republic Day parade. I am thankful to the CRPF for giving me this opportunity."