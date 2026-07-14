Singapore to help Andhra Pradesh develop world class Amaravati city

Singapore's delegation offered to share its experience handling big-city projects: think consultancy, technical guidance, and skill-building for local teams.

The group included experts like Francis Chong, Senior Director, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Tay Lian Chee, Chief Executive, Singapore Cooperation Enterprise.

Key Andhra Pradesh officials were also at the table. The goal? To make Amaravati a standout capital through steady collaboration and shared expertise.