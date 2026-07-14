Singapore to help Andhra Pradesh develop world class Amaravati city
Singapore is teaming up with Andhra Pradesh to shape Amaravati into a modern, world-class city.
At a meeting in July 2026, officials from both sides discussed how Singapore's know-how in urban planning and infrastructure could boost the project, offering practical advice, training, and support.
Singapore delegation offers guidance and training
Singapore's delegation offered to share its experience handling big-city projects: think consultancy, technical guidance, and skill-building for local teams.
The group included experts like Francis Chong, Senior Director, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Tay Lian Chee, Chief Executive, Singapore Cooperation Enterprise.
Key Andhra Pradesh officials were also at the table. The goal? To make Amaravati a standout capital through steady collaboration and shared expertise.