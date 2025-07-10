Next Article
Sinkhole emerges on unopened Nagpur bridge
Just before its big launch, a newly-built flyover in Kamthi, Nagpur developed a massive sinkhole and partially collapsed.
The structure, meant to connect New Kamthi with Dragon Palace via the Ramanagar railway crossing, started falling apart after heavy rain exposed serious flaws in its construction.
Residents seek answers from authorities
People living nearby are upset and worried about how safe the flyover really is.
They're calling for clear answers from the authorities about what went wrong during construction.
This incident isn't just about one bridge—it's another reminder of India's ongoing struggles with infrastructure quality and public safety.