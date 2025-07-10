Bengal court's historic verdict: Death for minor's rapists

'Rarest of the rare' case

What started as a missing person report quickly became a major investigation. Police uncovered that the girl had been abducted from her home and taken to hotels before being murdered.

All three men confessed after their arrest.

With testimony from 27 witnesses, the judge called it a "rarest of the rare" case, while government pleader Debashish Dutta described the verdict as an "unprecedented" moment for justice in Jalpaiguri.