Bengal court's historic verdict: Death for minor's rapists
A court in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, has sentenced three men to death for the 2020 gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl.
The case shocked the community—after the girl went missing, police found she'd been kidnapped, assaulted multiple times, and killed.
Her body was later discovered in a septic tank.
'Rarest of the rare' case
What started as a missing person report quickly became a major investigation. Police uncovered that the girl had been abducted from her home and taken to hotels before being murdered.
All three men confessed after their arrest.
With testimony from 27 witnesses, the judge called it a "rarest of the rare" case, while government pleader Debashish Dutta described the verdict as an "unprecedented" moment for justice in Jalpaiguri.