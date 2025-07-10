Purnea murders: Witchcraft accusations lead to tragic deaths India Jul 10, 2025

A tragic incident unfolded in Tetgama village, Bihar, where a 17-year-old boy saw his family attacked and killed by a mob after being accused of witchcraft.

The accusations came from Ramdev Oraon, who blamed the family for his son's death and nephew's illness.

On Sunday night, he led about 200 villagers to drag five people from their homes, beat them severely, and attempt to burn them.