Purnea murders: Witchcraft accusations lead to tragic deaths
A tragic incident unfolded in Tetgama village, Bihar, where a 17-year-old boy saw his family attacked and killed by a mob after being accused of witchcraft.
The accusations came from Ramdev Oraon, who blamed the family for his son's death and nephew's illness.
On Sunday night, he led about 200 villagers to drag five people from their homes, beat them severely, and attempt to burn them.
Authorities are now providing protection for the survivor
Thanks to the survivor's quick action, police arrested three suspects and charged 23 people under the Prevention of Witch Practices Act.
The victims' bodies were found nearby—post-mortem reports confirmed they weren't burned alive.
Authorities are now providing protection for the survivor and stressing how dangerous superstitions can be when left unchecked.