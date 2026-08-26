Loading...
Home / News / India News / Massive sinkhole appears on Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk road after rain 
Massive sinkhole appears on Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk road after rain 
The sinkhole measures roughly 10 feet by 10 feet

Massive sinkhole appears on Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk road after rain 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 26, 2026
10:37 am
What's the story

A major traffic disruption was reported at Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk on Tuesday afternoon after a large sinkhole appeared on the service road. The incident took place near the Westin Hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur side, measuring roughly 10 feet by 10 feet. The sinkhole appeared a day after heavy rains left parts of Gurugram waterlogged. As of Wednesday, the flood waters had receded in most areas.

Cause identified

GMDA, NHAI collaborate to secure site

The sinkhole was traced to the collapse of a master sewer line, maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

"The affected area has been immediately barricaded as a safety measure. Preliminary inspection indicates leakage from the GMDA sewer line beneath the location, resulting in soil erosion and road settlement," NHAI said.

The area has been barricaded and instructions have been issued for repairs on the 1000mm master sewer line.

Twitter Post

Video shows crater

ADVERTISEMENT

Repair timeline

Repairs to begin Wednesday morning

GMDA executive engineer Bhim Arya said repairs on the sewage line would start from Wednesday morning. He added that efforts are being made to complete them as soon as possible.

The damaged line forms part of a larger master sewer network stretching from Ambience Mall to Rajiv Chowk along the highway's service road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infrastructure concerns

Concerns raised about Gurugram's infrastructure

The incident at IFFCO Chowk has raised concerns about Gurugram's infrastructure, especially during the monsoon season.

"Road made with Mahamanav's space technology near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram," a user sarcastically wrote, sharing video of the crater.

Another wrote, "Gurugram IFFCO CHOWK condition. Roads built by Space & AI technology."

The ₹2,000 crore Sohna highway has seen six sinkholes since 2023, while places like Narsinghpur and Hero Honda Chowk are prone to waterlogging during monsoons.

ADVERTISEMENT