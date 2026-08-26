Massive sinkhole appears on Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk road after rain 

The sinkhole was traced to the collapse of a master sewer line, maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

"The affected area has been immediately barricaded as a safety measure. Preliminary inspection indicates leakage from the GMDA sewer line beneath the location, resulting in soil erosion and road settlement," NHAI said.

The area has been barricaded and instructions have been issued for repairs on the 1000mm master sewer line.