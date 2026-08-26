Massive sinkhole appears on Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk road after rain
What's the story
A major traffic disruption was reported at Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk on Tuesday afternoon after a large sinkhole appeared on the service road. The incident took place near the Westin Hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur side, measuring roughly 10 feet by 10 feet. The sinkhole appeared a day after heavy rains left parts of Gurugram waterlogged. As of Wednesday, the flood waters had receded in most areas.
Cause identified
GMDA, NHAI collaborate to secure site
The sinkhole was traced to the collapse of a master sewer line, maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).
"The affected area has been immediately barricaded as a safety measure. Preliminary inspection indicates leakage from the GMDA sewer line beneath the location, resulting in soil erosion and road settlement," NHAI said.
The area has been barricaded and instructions have been issued for repairs on the 1000mm master sewer line.
Twitter Post
Video shows crater
NHAI would like to inform that a sinkhole has been observed on the LHS service road near IFFCO Chowk. The affected area has been immediately barricaded as a safety measure. Preliminary inspection indicates leakage from the GMDA sewer line beneath the location, resulting in soil… pic.twitter.com/pM8j2OE9g7— NHAI (@NHAI_Official) August 25, 2026
Repair timeline
Repairs to begin Wednesday morning
GMDA executive engineer Bhim Arya said repairs on the sewage line would start from Wednesday morning. He added that efforts are being made to complete them as soon as possible.
The damaged line forms part of a larger master sewer network stretching from Ambience Mall to Rajiv Chowk along the highway's service road.
Infrastructure concerns
Concerns raised about Gurugram's infrastructure
The incident at IFFCO Chowk has raised concerns about Gurugram's infrastructure, especially during the monsoon season.
"Road made with Mahamanav's space technology near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram," a user sarcastically wrote, sharing video of the crater.
Another wrote, "Gurugram IFFCO CHOWK condition. Roads built by Space & AI technology."
The ₹2,000 crore Sohna highway has seen six sinkholes since 2023, while places like Narsinghpur and Hero Honda Chowk are prone to waterlogging during monsoons.