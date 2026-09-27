SIR verification flags over 350 mostly Vikaspuri voters ineligible
India
More than 350 people, mostly from Vikaspuri, have been marked ineligible for the final electoral roll during the ongoing SIR hearings and verification process.
This update started with the draft roll released on August 31, 2026, and aims to keep the electoral records accurate.
Officials set November 30 hearings deadline
Flagged voters now have until November 30 to attend hearings and clear things up.
Officials use a strict checklist, like checking citizenship, age, and ordinarily resident of the assembly constituency, before making any final decisions.
CEO Ashok Kumar says they're double-checking everything so that no one is wrongly removed without solid proof.