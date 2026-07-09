Sisters visiting Greater Noida colleges harassed, Instagram video goes viral
India
Two sisters visiting colleges in Greater Noida say they were harassed by four men who followed them in a bus and pressured them to get on.
Their video about the ordeal, posted on Instagram, quickly went viral and caught a lot of attention.
Police intervened, Greater Noida safety concerns
In their video, the sisters describe how the men kept following them even after they said no, until a police van finally stepped in.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about safety for students in Greater Noida, with many online calling the area "unsafe" and some suggesting students should consider safer cities when looking at colleges.