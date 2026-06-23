SIT arrests Krishnalanka inspector SSVV Nagaraju over suspected custodial death

High court demands Sai Krishna production

Sai Krishna disappeared on May 9 after reportedly being taken into police custody. His mother pushed for answers, filing a habeas corpus petition when police couldn't find him.

The High Court stepped in, demanding his production by June 29. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister ordered Nagaraju's suspension on June 19, and the police registered a murder case, then set up a four-member SIT to dig deeper into what really happened.

Protests broke out during Nagaraju's arrest, so security around the investigation is extra tight right now.