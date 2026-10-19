SIT arrests Sakthivel in 7th POCSO case against R. Veeramani
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sakthivel, manager at Gem Granites, as part of the ongoing investigation into sexual abuse allegations against R. Veeramani.
This is now the seventh POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case against Veeramani, based on a statement from another minor.
The alleged incident happened at the home of Shanthi, a female associate of Veeramani.
Probe widens over videos and finances
Earlier arrests included Veeramani himself, Shanthi, and Mahendra Simhan back in August after police found video evidence.
Since then, more people, like Ganesan for hiding videos, and three drivers accused of transporting minors, have been taken into custody.
The SIT is also looking closely at Sakthivel's financial dealings to see if he helped Veeramani dodge legal trouble.
The investigation is still very much active as authorities dig deeper into the network involved.