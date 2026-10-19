SIT arrests Sakthivel in 7th POCSO case against R. Veeramani

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sakthivel, manager at Gem Granites, as part of the ongoing investigation into sexual abuse allegations against R. Veeramani.

This is now the seventh POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case against Veeramani, based on a statement from another minor.

The alleged incident happened at the home of Shanthi, a female associate of Veeramani.