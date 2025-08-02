SIT begins digging 9th site in Dharmasthala mass burial probe
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is back at work along the Nethravathi riverbank in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, digging up a ninth site as part of a major probe into alleged mass burials.
These burials are said to have happened between 1995 and 2014, reportedly by a former sanitation worker.
The latest exhumation is happening under tight security near the Ujire-Dharmasthala-Kokkada highway to keep things safe and private.
More sites to be checked
The SIT plans to check four more sites (numbered 9 through 12) based on detailed tips about forced burials.
Earlier, they found skeletal remains at site No. 6—those are now with forensics for answers.
Heavy machinery and district police are making sure the digs go smoothly and securely.
The investigation's big goal? To finally uncover what really happened over those two decades, guided by information from a key whistleblower whose identity is being protected.