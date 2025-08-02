SIT begins digging 9th site in Dharmasthala mass burial probe

More sites to be checked

The SIT plans to check four more sites (numbered 9 through 12) based on detailed tips about forced burials.

Earlier, they found skeletal remains at site No. 6—those are now with forensics for answers.

Heavy machinery and district police are making sure the digs go smoothly and securely.

The investigation's big goal? To finally uncover what really happened over those two decades, guided by information from a key whistleblower whose identity is being protected.