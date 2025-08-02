Heavy rain alert in Rajasthan; Sri Ganganagar receives 156mm downpour

Monsoon trough passes through Sri Ganganagar

A monsoon trough passing through Sri Ganganagar is behind all this wet weather.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre says rainfall will pick up again from Sunday, especially around Bharatpur and Jaipur.

On Monday, some areas near Bharatpur could see even heavier showers.

Meanwhile, southern and southeastern Rajasthan can expect things to calm down a bit with less rain ahead.