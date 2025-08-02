Next Article
Heavy rain alert in Rajasthan; Sri Ganganagar receives 156mm downpour
Heads up, Rajasthan! More heavy rain is on the way for northern and northeastern districts, just as some places are still drying out from recent downpours.
Sri Ganganagar topped the charts with 156mm of rain in the last 24 hours, showing how intense things have been lately.
Monsoon trough passes through Sri Ganganagar
A monsoon trough passing through Sri Ganganagar is behind all this wet weather.
The Jaipur Meteorological Centre says rainfall will pick up again from Sunday, especially around Bharatpur and Jaipur.
On Monday, some areas near Bharatpur could see even heavier showers.
Meanwhile, southern and southeastern Rajasthan can expect things to calm down a bit with less rain ahead.