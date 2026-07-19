SIT confirms 8 elephants died from natural accidents in Pooyamkutty
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has confirmed that eight elephants found dead in Kerala's Pooyamkutty River last year actually died from natural accidents, not foul play.
The tragedy happened during heavy monsoon rains and flash floods in August 2025, with the region's steep forests and waterfalls making things even riskier for the animals.
Elephants fell into river, no poaching
Investigators led by Chief Conservator D.K. Vinod Kumar found the elephants suffered serious injuries after falling into the river and hitting rocks.
Forensic checks ruled out poaching, poisoning, or disease. There was no sign of bullets or ivory theft either.
The report also pointed out that similar elephant deaths have happened here before during storms, showing just how vulnerable these gentle giants are when crossing rivers in extreme weather.