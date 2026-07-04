SIT estimates 6-8L siphoned daily at Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

SBI staff and trust officials probed

Before the scam surfaced, daily donations averaged ₹16 to 18 lakh, but after things came to light, contributions shot up to ₹24 to 26 lakh per day.

State Bank of India (SBI) staff and trust officials are now under scrutiny for possible lapses and unexplained asset growth, especially former trust officials Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao.

The SIT is digging into their property records and financials to see if everything adds up.