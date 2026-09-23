SIT files 7,000-page chargesheet over alleged Ram Mandir donation theft
A big update on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft: a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a massive 7,000-page charge sheet, naming eight accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case.
CCTV footage from the counting room identified 105 instances of alleged unauthorized removal or concealment of currency.
Anil Mishra, a former trustee, and Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, weren't named in the chargesheet.
SIT interviewed 173 people, 8 arrested
The SIT, led by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, got started after concerns from the Ram Mandir Trust.
The team interviewed 173 people and dug through financial records and forensic audits before handing in their report with tough recommendations.
All eight accused have been arrested under serious corruption laws, so things are moving fast on this one.