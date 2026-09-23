SIT files 7,000-page chargesheet over alleged Ram Mandir donation theft

A big update on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft: a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a massive 7,000-page charge sheet, naming eight accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case.

CCTV footage from the counting room identified 105 instances of alleged unauthorized removal or concealment of currency.

Anil Mishra, a former trustee, and Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, weren't named in the chargesheet.