SIT finds 70 donation thefts at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
India
Ayodhya police are moving to take custody of three men accused of stealing donations from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, after a special investigation team (SIT) uncovered repeated thefts during cash counting.
The SIT found 70 instances, caught on CCTV, where staff hid cash in clothes or shoes between April and early June.
SIT cites temple lapses, names 6
The SIT pointed out big gaps in temple security, like poor frisking and weak CCTV monitoring.
Six people, including Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav, were named for their roles in the scheme, either stealing money or helping others do it.