SIT finds 70 donation thefts at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple India Jul 07, 2026

Ayodhya police are moving to take custody of three men accused of stealing donations from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, after a special investigation team (SIT) uncovered repeated thefts during cash counting.

The SIT found 70 instances, caught on CCTV, where staff hid cash in clothes or shoes between April and early June.