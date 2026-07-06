SIT finds around 70 suspicious incidents in Ram temple donations
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is facing a donation theft scandal.
The SIT found around 70 suspicious incidents on CCTV: think cash being swiped, currency bundles tampered with, and notes hidden during counting.
Six staff members, including Avinash Shukla and Lavkush Mishra, were flagged as suspects after their bank deposits didn't match their official incomes.
Ram Temple procedures and checks lax
Turns out, the whole donation management system had some serious gaps, like staff not being properly checked, people bringing personal stuff into counting rooms, and incomplete records.
Even agreed bank procedures and staff rotation weren't followed.
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resignations accepted
After these findings came out, both the general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra had their resignations accepted on July 6.
Krishna Mohan has stepped in as interim general secretary while a committee looks for a new CEO.
The trust will meet again on July 22 to decide next steps.