SIT finds safety lapses in Lucknow fire that killed 15

LDA fines 92L, names 18 engineers

Investigators say missing fire exits and ignored electrical limits made things much worse: the building used way more power than allowed, likely making the fire deadlier.

Plus, key electrical safety certificates hadn't been renewed for years.

The Lucknow Development Authority slapped a nearly ₹92 lakh fine for an illegal extra floor and named 18 engineers who approved the construction (most now retired), showing just how common these rule-breaks are in city buildings.