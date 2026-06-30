SIT finds safety lapses in Lucknow fire that killed 15
A new SIT report on the June 22 Lucknow fire, which took 15 lives, has revealed some shocking safety lapses.
Instead of a proper emergency exit, the building had an elevator where the staircase should have been, leaving people trapped when smoke spread.
There were even plans for another elevator in front, breaking more safety rules.
LDA fines 92L, names 18 engineers
Investigators say missing fire exits and ignored electrical limits made things much worse: the building used way more power than allowed, likely making the fire deadlier.
Plus, key electrical safety certificates hadn't been renewed for years.
The Lucknow Development Authority slapped a nearly ₹92 lakh fine for an illegal extra floor and named 18 engineers who approved the construction (most now retired), showing just how common these rule-breaks are in city buildings.