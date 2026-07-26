SIT finds tusks missing in 8 of 14 Kerala elephants

While the missing ivory raised suspicions of poaching, forensic checks showed no signs of forced removal.

In some cases, the carcasses were too decomposed to tell if they were male or female.

Kerala's Chief Wildlife Warden P. Pugazhendi is pressing for answers on why a male elephant's tusks were not recovered, while the SIT recommended removing tusks for safekeeping and for carcass disposal, options like deep burial or natural scavenging.

Experts are flagging ecological and privacy concerns over the use of drones for wildlife monitoring.