SIT hands final Ayodhya Ram temple report to UP government
The investigation into missing and mismanaged donations for Ayodhya's Ram temple just reached a big milestone.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) handed over its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government, which has now passed it on to the temple trust for next steps.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust lodged an FIR following allegations of theft and irregularities involving donations linked to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
SIT led by Vijay Vishwas Pant
The SIT, set up at the trust's own request and led by senior officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, continued its investigation into claims of stolen money and financial irregularities.
Their earlier findings already led to action against those accused.
Further action will depend on the findings of the final report and the subsequent legal process, so this story isn't over just yet.