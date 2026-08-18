SIT hands final Ayodhya Ram temple report to UP government

The investigation into missing and mismanaged donations for Ayodhya's Ram temple just reached a big milestone.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) handed over its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government, which has now passed it on to the temple trust for next steps.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust lodged an FIR following allegations of theft and irregularities involving donations linked to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.