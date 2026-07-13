SIT mulls AI to monitor donations at Ayodhya Ram temple
India
Ayodhya's Ram Temple is under the scanner after concerns about donation mismanagement.
A government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now considering using AI to keep tabs on all offerings and make sure everything stays transparent.
The SIT, set up last month, has already filed an interim report and plans to share its final findings by July 15.
Supreme Court hearing on Ayodhya donations
The SIT, led by Lucknow's Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, will dig deeper into donation records and question temple officials.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear petitions on July 13 asking for a court-monitored probe.
Amid all this, a temple trust member reassured everyone that VIP darshan passes are still working fine, despite some rumors going around.