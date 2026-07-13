SIT mulls AI to monitor donations at Ayodhya Ram temple India Jul 13, 2026

Ayodhya's Ram Temple is under the scanner after concerns about donation mismanagement.

A government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now considering using AI to keep tabs on all offerings and make sure everything stays transparent.

The SIT, set up last month, has already filed an interim report and plans to share its final findings by July 15.